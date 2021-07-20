MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MCFT traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

