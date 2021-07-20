Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

