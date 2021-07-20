Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 572.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Materion were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Materion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Materion by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

