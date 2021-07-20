Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 199,075 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,075 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $28,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $61.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

