Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 509.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,994 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Stitch Fix worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 454,401 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,493,000 after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,474,000 after buying an additional 97,872 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,677 shares of company stock worth $31,609,714 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

