Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock opened at $506.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $549.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.15, for a total transaction of $5,081,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,674 shares of company stock worth $33,802,066. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

