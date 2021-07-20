Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,162 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,792. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELF opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.