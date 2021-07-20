Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $42.19 Million in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,037,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,191,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $7,315,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000.

Shares of TBA stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

