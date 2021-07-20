Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 101,760 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,101 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101,760 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $79,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $602.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $611.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.