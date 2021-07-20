Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 230,925 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,971,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230,925 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics makes up about 1.3% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $143,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,351,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 148.7% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 307,100 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.