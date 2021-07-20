Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $5.03 Billion Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,527,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,326,000. Coupang accounts for approximately 46.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 6.44% of Coupang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

