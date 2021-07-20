Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,492,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.