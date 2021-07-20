Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Insider Purchases $36,509.20 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) insider Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $36,509.20.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.41 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Medpace by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Medpace by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

