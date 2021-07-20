MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEG. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.75.
MEG opened at C$7.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.38. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
