MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEG. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

MEG opened at C$7.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.38. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

