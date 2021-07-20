Megacoin Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $292,561.47 and $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00359013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,578,499 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

