Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.16. 3,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75.

About Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY)

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.