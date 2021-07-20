Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 34,414 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1,098.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. 529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,356. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.76.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

