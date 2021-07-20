Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 44,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,767. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.