Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,394 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,590,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.