Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $219,263,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,402,492 shares of company stock valued at $245,646,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.69. 4,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.