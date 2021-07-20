Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

RTX traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.18. 58,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

