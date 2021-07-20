Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.23. The company had a trading volume of 136,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

