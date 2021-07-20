Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) – Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

