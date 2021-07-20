Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Tops $7.90 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $129,781.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.83 or 0.06017037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00131244 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,682,363 coins and its circulating supply is 78,682,265 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

