Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.02. Methanex has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Methanex by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $5,848,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

