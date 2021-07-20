MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $351,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,577.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.