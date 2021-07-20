MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Short Interest Up 44.6% in June

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

