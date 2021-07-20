Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Miromatrix Medical has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

