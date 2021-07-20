Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 8,607,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $122,313,200.24. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 10,871,420 shares of company stock valued at $156,271,340 over the last three months.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

