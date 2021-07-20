Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in June

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 865,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHF remained flat at $$8.33 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.