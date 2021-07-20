Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in June

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 865,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHF remained flat at $$8.33 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile
