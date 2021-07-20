Mizuho Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $640.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.32.

ServiceNow stock opened at $555.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $510.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $414.60 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 740.12, a P/E/G ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 39.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

