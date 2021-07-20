Mizuho Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $112.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $6,142,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

