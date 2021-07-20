Mizuho Trims FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price to $18.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

