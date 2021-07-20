MML Investors Services LLC Buys 90 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $362.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $378.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,407 shares of company stock worth $31,861,223 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.