MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.