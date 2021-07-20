MML Investors Services LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM opened at $339.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

