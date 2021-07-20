MML Investors Services LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

