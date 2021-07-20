MML Investors Services LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 140,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The Timken by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,937,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.39. The Timken Company has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

