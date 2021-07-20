MML Investors Services LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 175.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $192.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.81. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 170.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 37,822 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $6,104,470.80. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,257 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.74, for a total transaction of $378,589.18. Insiders have sold 77,288 shares of company stock worth $12,384,099 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

