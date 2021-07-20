Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Update

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,264,000 after buying an additional 6,165,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,938,000 after buying an additional 808,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after buying an additional 903,826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,467,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 64,342 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. 45,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

