Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $330.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273 was granted emergency use authorization in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries across the world. The company expects $19 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. Moderna is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of rare diseases and cancer indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Moderna has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.18.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $313.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.77. Moderna has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $317.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $31,420.00. Also, Director Juan Andres bought 101,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and have sold 412,762 shares worth $78,083,423. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 248,239 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.