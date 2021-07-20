Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,395,290.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,395,290.00.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60.

Shares of MPWR opened at $380.74 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

