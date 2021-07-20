Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,577 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $4,264,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $9,104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,932 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $371.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $379.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.37. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

