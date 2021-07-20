Morgan Stanley Acquires 505,072 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Netflix worth $2,099,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $528.67 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $234.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.67.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

