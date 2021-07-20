Morgan Stanley Buys 98,816 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of Accenture worth $3,007,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Accenture stock opened at $309.18 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $317.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

