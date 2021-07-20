Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,642,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860,678 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,740,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $355.10 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.87.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,449 shares of company stock valued at $118,789,806. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

