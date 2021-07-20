Morgan Stanley Has $1.91 Billion Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,914,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

