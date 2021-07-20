Morgan Stanley Increases National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $49.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

NYSE NSA opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.68. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

