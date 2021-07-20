Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 190,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.