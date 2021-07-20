Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $89.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

